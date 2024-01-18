Comparing InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) & Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InCapta and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InCapta N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media -2.27% -2.29% -0.57%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InCapta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media $953.51 million 0.09 $16.24 million ($1.07) -4.64

This table compares InCapta and Cumulus Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than InCapta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for InCapta and Cumulus Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InCapta 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cumulus Media has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.15%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than InCapta.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats InCapta on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InCapta

InCapta, Inc. operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc., an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as email marketing, geo-targeted display and video solutions, website and microsite building, hosting, social media management, reputation management, and search engine marketing and optimization. The company serves advertisers through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

