Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.61.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 342,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

