Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.56%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.