Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $211.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average is $182.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

