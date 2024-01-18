Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,770 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($35.25).

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,333 ($29.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,549.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,245.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,247.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.87), for a total transaction of £324,120 ($412,418.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,692 shares of company stock worth $64,496,640. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

