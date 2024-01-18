CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $588.74. 735,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $600.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

