ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,793,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,686,148.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 216,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,835.

CEM opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

