Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

NYSE CFG opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

