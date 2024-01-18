Citigroup Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $190.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $166.59. 82,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.07. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

