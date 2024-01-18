Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $174,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,616 shares of company stock worth $1,760,385 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

