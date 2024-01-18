Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CB traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $227.79. 293,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.28. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

