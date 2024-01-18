Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 18.8% Higher

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 234,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 427,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

