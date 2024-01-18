CES Energy Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$533.47 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. ATB Capital lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

CEU opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$882.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

