Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 145.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 151 ($1.92).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,835.33 ($2,335.32). In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,508.41). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £1,835.33 ($2,335.32). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,288 shares of company stock valued at $634,758. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centrica stock opened at GBX 141.75 ($1.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

