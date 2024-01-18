Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $184.48

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.48 and last traded at $183.41, with a volume of 1098245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.97.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

