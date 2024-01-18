Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 36000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Cascadero Copper Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Cascadero Copper
Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.
