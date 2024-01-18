Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.51

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion and $312.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.36 or 0.05921807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,542,697,460 coins and its circulating supply is 35,397,782,051 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

