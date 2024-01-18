Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $22.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 36.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

