Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $17.82 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. 34,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,689. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.