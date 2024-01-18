Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 529 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

BIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.54. 513,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

