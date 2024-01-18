Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 92 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

