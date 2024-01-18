Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 680 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

