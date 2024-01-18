Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $456.91. 125,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,641. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

