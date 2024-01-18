Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $85.80. 1,178,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

