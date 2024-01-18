Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 66,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.1% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 80,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

