Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.72. 119,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,511. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $234.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.