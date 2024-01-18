Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,359,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $88,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 73.6% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $8,021,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.