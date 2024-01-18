Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,148 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 14.91. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 14.63 and a 200 day moving average of 14.84. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 17.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

