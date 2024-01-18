Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,029.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 412,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,140,000 after buying an additional 129,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.