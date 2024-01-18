Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,920. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

