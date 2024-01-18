Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $899,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 796,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,894. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

