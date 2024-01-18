Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

COP stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.34. 1,079,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

