Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.38. 844,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,637. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $434.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.