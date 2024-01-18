Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Barclays dropped their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

