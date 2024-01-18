Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Vininder Singh Sells 8,516 Shares

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $21,715.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Vininder Singh sold 1,515 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $3,878.40.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vininder Singh sold 4,780 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $13,145.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,929.92.

On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $7,667.60.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,676 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $12,373.68.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFRG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 3,984,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

