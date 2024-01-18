Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bruker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bruker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 810.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bruker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,478,000 after purchasing an additional 594,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Bruker by 14.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.