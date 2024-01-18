Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of BRKR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
