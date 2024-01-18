Brokers Set Expectations for Masimo Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

