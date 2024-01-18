Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $94.50

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

