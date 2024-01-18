Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price at $18.96

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

