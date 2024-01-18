Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target at $94.90

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

