Brokerages Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price at $13.88

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MARA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 5.22.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

