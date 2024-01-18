Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $50.50

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.71.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

