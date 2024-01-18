Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $227.73

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.73.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $204.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.87. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

