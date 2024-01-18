Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $4.17

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

