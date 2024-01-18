Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) PT at $23.40

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

