Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $104.18

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

CHK opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.04.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

