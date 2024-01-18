British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 382.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.80 ($5.09).

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.97) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.15) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

BLND opened at GBX 383.90 ($4.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -330.87, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.01. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £25,012.80 ($31,826.95). Insiders purchased 6,296 shares of company stock worth $2,546,449 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

