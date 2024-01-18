BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 7.6%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.77. 263,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 447,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 200,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at $49,476,419.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 27,500 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,224.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,476,419.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 257,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,975 over the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRC by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRC by 26.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 472,117 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its position in BRC by 19.9% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BRC by 549.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares during the period. 15.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

