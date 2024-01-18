BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Down 1.2 %

BP stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 32.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $20,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.