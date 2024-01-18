Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 4,170 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

KMI stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

